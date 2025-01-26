Neighborly Greetings: Strengthening Bonds on India's 76th Republic Day

In a display of regional camaraderie, leaders from neighboring countries extended heartfelt congratulations to India on its 76th Republic Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded with gratitude, emphasizing the historic bonds and friendships that India shares with nations such as Nepal, the Maldives, and Bhutan.

Addressing well-wishes from Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Modi underlined the cherished relationship between India and Nepal, expressing confidence in its continued growth. Oli had earlier reiterated hopes for flourishing democracy and unity between the two nations, aiming for stronger ties.

Further highlighting the cooperative spirit, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu expressed his dedication to strengthening the strategic partnership with India, a sentiment wholeheartedly shared by Modi. Bhutan's Tshering Tobgay also received a thankful note, with Modi valuing the special partnership that the two countries hold dear.

(With inputs from agencies.)