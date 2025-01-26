Left Menu

Neighborly Greetings: Strengthening Bonds on India's 76th Republic Day

On India's 76th Republic Day, leaders from neighboring countries extended greetings, which were warmly received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized the enduring partnerships with Nepal, the Maldives, and Bhutan, highlighting mutual trust and future cooperation. Key figures such as Nepalese PM Oli and Maldives President Muizzu expressed their commitment to fostering these ties.

In a display of regional camaraderie, leaders from neighboring countries extended heartfelt congratulations to India on its 76th Republic Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded with gratitude, emphasizing the historic bonds and friendships that India shares with nations such as Nepal, the Maldives, and Bhutan.

Addressing well-wishes from Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Modi underlined the cherished relationship between India and Nepal, expressing confidence in its continued growth. Oli had earlier reiterated hopes for flourishing democracy and unity between the two nations, aiming for stronger ties.

Further highlighting the cooperative spirit, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu expressed his dedication to strengthening the strategic partnership with India, a sentiment wholeheartedly shared by Modi. Bhutan's Tshering Tobgay also received a thankful note, with Modi valuing the special partnership that the two countries hold dear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

