Race to 2047: BJP's Vision vs. AAP's Allegations

BJP's Satish Upadhyay emphasized India's goal to become a developed nation by 2047, prompted by PM Modi's vision. Meanwhile, BJP's Parvesh Verma accused AAP's Arvind Kejriwal of vote-buying in slum areas, claiming distribution of money for votes. AAP has yet to respond, as Delhi elections approach.

BJP candidate from Malviya Nagar, Satish Upadhyay (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Malviya Nagar, Satish Upadhyay, reaffirmed on Sunday that India is on the path to becoming a developed nation by 2047, fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. Upadhyay highlighted the progress during the Amrit Kaal of independence, emphasizing BJP's commitment to this goal.

Additionally, Upadhyay mentioned the local community's participation in a Tiranga Yatra on Republic Day, signaling their resolve for a Viksit Bharat. In another development, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma leveled serious allegations against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Verma claimed that Kejriwal was involved in vote-buying, distributing money to paid workers, particularly in slum areas.

Verma accused AAP of handing out Rs 500 notes concealed in calendars, citing videos from the Gandhi camp as evidence. He reported that an NCR had been filed and called for action by authorities. With elections nearing, AAP has not yet responded to these allegations, as BJP intensifies efforts to regain power from the ruling party. The election outcomes, with vote counting scheduled for February 8, remain uncertain as 699 candidates vie for 70 seats across Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

