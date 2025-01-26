Republic Day Controversy: Police Band Denied Entry at Governor's House

A controversy unfolded at the West Bengal Governor's residence in Kolkata on Republic Day as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the Kolkata police musical band was initially denied entry to perform during the Republic Day celebrations at Raj Bhawan on Sunday evening. The band was eventually permitted only after her intervention.

Mamata Banerjee expressed her dissatisfaction, pointing out, "Every year our Kolkata police band performs in this event. But this year Rajbhawan invited the Kolkata police band but the entry of the Kolkata police band was not allowed at the governor's house." Following her involvement, the Kolkata police band was allowed to perform at Governor C V Ananda Bose's residence.

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee attended the 76th Republic Day celebrations in Kolkata, observing the state's parade showcasing various achievements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation, celebrating 75 years as a Republic and highlighting the enduring values of democracy and unity. Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path, receiving a 21-gun salute, while Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto attended as chief guest.

(With inputs from agencies.)