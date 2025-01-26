Trump's Controversial Call for Palestinian Relocation Sparks Debate

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has stirred controversy with his suggestion that Jordan and Egypt should accommodate more Palestinians displaced by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. This proposal has been sharply rejected by Hamas, which governs Gaza, and has sparked fears among Palestinians about being permanently uprooted from their homes.

This notion, however, found support from Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who described it as an 'excellent idea' and vowed to formulate a plan for its implementation. Despite support from some circles, the proposal has been met with widespread skepticism and resistance, echoing longstanding concerns over the displacement of Palestinians.

Historically, Washington has opposed the forced displacement of Palestinians, and rights groups have highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. Despite these concerns, Trump insists on exploring this relocation strategy, a move that could further complicate the geopolitical dynamics of the region.

