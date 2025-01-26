Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Trump's Firing of Watchdogs

Several key U.S. Senate Republicans defended President Trump's firing of independent watchdogs from 17 federal agencies despite legality concerns. The move sparked fears that Trump might replace them with loyal allies, jeopardizing their independent oversight role. Republican Senators argue for presidential rights, while concerns from Democrats persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 21:34 IST
Key figures within the U.S. Senate's Republican ranks defended President Donald Trump's controversial decision to dismiss independent watchdogs from at least 17 federal agencies. This action, raising legal questions, drew criticism beyond party lines, yet party members upheld the president's authority.

Appearing on 'Fox News Sunday,' Republican Senator Tom Cotton asserted the president's prerogative to replace inspectors general, emphasizing the Supreme Court's position that restricts Congressional constraints on such power. Cotton stated, 'He wants new people in place to combat waste and reform agencies.'

The firing, affecting agencies like the Departments of Defense and State, occurred despite the statutory requirements for prior congressional notification. This abrupt action has alarmed Democrats and inspector general advocates, fearing Trump's intent to install loyalists. Calls for a reversal face challenges, particularly with a Republican-controlled Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

