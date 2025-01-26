Left Menu

Amit Shah Takes on AAP: Allegations of Corruption and Misgovernance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the AAP of corruption and mismanagement during its rule in Delhi under Arvind Kejriwal. Shah claimed AAP sheltered illegal immigrants and reiterated BJP's commitment to ousting AAP in the upcoming assembly polls. AAP countered, attributing defeatist rhetoric to Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 22:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a fierce attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, branding it as the 'Avaidh Aamdaniwali Party' and accusing them of corruption and deception in their decade-long governance of Delhi under Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking at a public meeting in the Narela Assembly constituency, Shah accused AAP of providing shelter to illegal immigrants and vowed to remove them if the BJP won the Delhi Assembly polls. He assured voters that BJP would fulfill its promises and make Delhi a world-class capital.

AAP responded to Shah's allegations, arguing that his criticisms suggested the BJP had already accepted defeat in the upcoming elections. The AAP criticized the BJP's lack of progress in improving Delhi's infrastructure and security during their tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

