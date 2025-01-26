Strengthening Bonds: Russia and India's Strategic Partnership

President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India on the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day. Putin sent his congratulations to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the importance of continued bilateral cooperation and constructive international interaction.

The Russian President highlighted the achievements of India since the adoption of its Constitution 75 years ago, acknowledging its socioeconomic, scientific, and technical progress, as well as its respected position on the global stage. Putin expressed confidence in joint efforts to further deepen productive ties.

As part of ongoing mutual engagements, President Putin is set to visit India in 2025, with dates to be confirmed. Regular communication between Putin and Modi, including phone calls and meetings at international events, underscores the solid relationship between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)