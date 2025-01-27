Palestinian President Condemns Trump's Call on Gaza
The Palestinian President's office condemns US President Trump's suggestion to displace Palestinians from Gaza and have them resettled in Egypt and Jordan. This suggestion is seen as a violation of red lines and could lead to destabilization. The Palestinian Authority expresses readiness to resume governance in Gaza.
The office of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has issued a sharp condemnation of US President Donald Trump's suggestion to 'clean out' the Gaza Strip, proposing instead that Egypt and Jordan should accommodate more Palestinians.
The Palestinian Authority, which has limited oversight in sections of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, declared that any mass movement from Gaza violates previously established 'red lines.' Declaring, 'Our people will not leave,' the Authority warned such a policy could destabilize and promote insecurity in the region.
Despite being ousted by Hamas in 2007, the Palestinian Authority expressed its willingness to govern Gaza again, furthering the aspiration of an independent Palestinian state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
