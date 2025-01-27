Left Menu

Palestinian President Condemns Trump's Call on Gaza

The Palestinian President's office condemns US President Trump's suggestion to displace Palestinians from Gaza and have them resettled in Egypt and Jordan. This suggestion is seen as a violation of red lines and could lead to destabilization. The Palestinian Authority expresses readiness to resume governance in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramallah | Updated: 27-01-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 00:10 IST
Palestinian President Condemns Trump's Call on Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The office of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has issued a sharp condemnation of US President Donald Trump's suggestion to 'clean out' the Gaza Strip, proposing instead that Egypt and Jordan should accommodate more Palestinians.

The Palestinian Authority, which has limited oversight in sections of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, declared that any mass movement from Gaza violates previously established 'red lines.' Declaring, 'Our people will not leave,' the Authority warned such a policy could destabilize and promote insecurity in the region.

Despite being ousted by Hamas in 2007, the Palestinian Authority expressed its willingness to govern Gaza again, furthering the aspiration of an independent Palestinian state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025