Crisis in Congo: Rebels Close in on Goma as Diplomatic Ties Severed

Congolese rebels, supported by Rwandan forces, have advanced on the outskirts of Goma, causing panic and a refugee crisis. Diplomatic ties between Congo and Rwanda have been severed amid accusations of Rwanda supporting the offensive, which has led to casualties among UN peacekeepers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma(Congo) | Updated: 27-01-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 00:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Congolese rebels, with the backing of Rwandan forces, have reached the outskirts of Goma, a key city in eastern Congo. The airport is now inoperative, and thousands of civilians are fleeing the violence, according to the top UN official in the country. At least 13 peacekeepers have been killed in the conflict.

The M23 rebel group has gained ground along the Rwanda border, pushing towards Goma, a city crucial for regional security and humanitarian aid. Bintu Keita, the UN special representative for Congo, reported to the UN Security Council that despite international peacekeeping support, M23 and Rwandan forces have advanced, causing mass panic among the population.

The situation is deteriorating rapidly, with roads blocked and the Goma airspace declared closed by M23. In response, the Congolese government has severed diplomatic ties with Rwanda, alleging its support for the rebels. Rwanda denies these claims, emphasizing the need for a diplomatic resolution over military intervention. The crisis has put civilians at greater risk, highlighting a dire humanitarian emergency in the region.

