Belarus has unexpectedly released American detainee Anastassia Nuhfer, as the nation's orchestrated elections appear set to extend President Alexander Lukashenko's decades-long rule. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the release on Sunday, noting that Nuhfer was detained during Joe Biden's presidency but withheld details on her arrest.

The release follows a series of prisoner releases by Lukashenko, often dubbed as 'Europe's last dictator'. Despite freeing Nuhfer, more than 1,250 individuals remain in detention due to their opposition to the government, according to Belarus' prominent rights group, Viasna.

Political analysts suggest that Belarus, isolated from the West due to its support for Russia's actions in Ukraine, may use this moment to attempt to repair relations. However, the exact motivations behind Nuhfer's release and whether Minsk sought any concessions in return remain unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)