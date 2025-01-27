Trump's Controversial Plan: Shutter FEMA?

President Donald Trump has issued an executive order to establish a review council for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), days after proposing its potential closure. This move comes amid ongoing strain on FEMA due to multiple catastrophes and past mishandlings of massive storms.

During visits to disaster-stricken areas in North Carolina and California, Trump questioned FEMA's handling of emergency relief, suggesting states take direct control of federal funds to manage disasters. He criticized FEMA's past responses, referencing their inadequate dealings with Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Maria.

FEMA has been actively involved in 108 major disasters and is facing demands due to extreme weather events. While funding for FEMA has increased, misinformation and criticism continue to surround the agency. Despite these challenges, FEMA remains vital to national disaster response efforts.

