Fear and Faith: Springfield's Haitian Community Under Trump's Shadow

The Haitian community in Springfield, Ohio, is experiencing pervasive fear due to President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration policies. Congregants of the First Haitian Evangelical Church seek solace and guidance amid uncertainty regarding their immigration status.

This anxiety stems from concerns about the potential expiration of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program. Community leaders are working tirelessly to ensure their members' safety and peace of mind amid damaging rhetoric and false rumors.

Despite the challenges, the community remains resilient, advocating for understanding and humanity, while faith leaders across the nation unite to provide support and protection to migrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)