Political Blows Exchanged as Delhi Assembly Elections Heat Up
As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, BJP's Harish Khurana criticizes AAP for unfulfilled promises ahead of manifesto launch. AAP confident despite BJP's campaigning power, deploying youth volunteers to oversee EVMs. Meanwhile, Congress supporter Pappu Yadav criticizes both BJP and AAP, emphasizing corruption allegations.
In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP leader Harish Khurana has unleashed a torrent of criticism against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), highlighting the party's unfulfilled promises over the last decade. Khurana's remarks come ahead of AAP's manifesto launch, urging the party to address their past shortcomings.
Khurana accused AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, of failing to deliver on crucial pledges such as cleaning the Yamuna River and reducing pollution levels in Delhi. As AAP prepares to unveil its new manifesto with Kejriwal and other senior leaders present, Khurana predicts a BJP resurgence in the capital.
Meanwhile, AAP remains unfazed by the BJP's high-profile campaign efforts, which include appearances by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. AAP MP Sanjay Singh expressed confidence in securing more than 60 seats, while announcing the formation of a youth volunteer team to monitor EVM demonstrations amidst concerns of tampering.
Adding to the political theater, independent MP and Congress supporter Pappu Yadav criticized both BJP and AAP, accusing them of widespread corruption. With Delhi's elections scheduled for February, the multi-cornered contest sees AAP aiming to maintain dominance following their significant victories in previous polls.
