BJP's Panchayat Poll Manifesto: Empowering Assam's Future

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming panchayat elections in Assam, emphasizing youth, women, and farmer empowerment. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who highlighted the introduction of night schools for class 10 students in villages.

Sarma mentioned that the BJP's guiding principle is to foster innovative thinking, aiming to transform Assam from a dependent into a contributory state. Drawing inspiration from NGO-run night schools in Jharkhand, Assam plans to emulate this model for student success.

Additionally, the manifesto discusses support for agricultural sectors and infrastructure development, focusing on education, connectivity, and power in rural areas. Emphasizing grassroots development, BJP state president Dilip Saikia underscored the importance of reaching all community levels with the party's inclusive strategy.

