BJP's Patra Accuses AAP Leaders of Riding 'Bail Cart,' Demands Accountability
BJP MP Sambit Patra launched a fierce critique against AAP leaders, alleging financial improprieties and misuse of funds, spotlighting Kejriwal's expensive renovations and questioning ties to criminal activities. Patra called for accountability over recent incidents in Punjab and criticized the AAP's handling of law and order issues.
- Country:
- India
In a heated press conference, BJP MP Sambit Patra launched a scathing critique against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership, accusing them of widespread misconduct and financial misdeeds. Patra alleged that AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, are exploiting their positions while facing serious legal challenges.
Highlighting alleged financial extravagance, Patra criticized Kejriwal for reportedly spending Rs 6 crore on curtains for his official residence and Rs 45 crore on home renovations during the pandemic. He questioned the integrity of other AAP leaders, mentioning multiple criminal cases, money laundering accusations, and links to the Delhi liquor scam.
Furthermore, Patra condemned the AAP's governance in Punjab, citing the recent vandalism of a BR Ambedkar statue as a glaring law and order failure. He challenged Kejriwal to resign and apologize for the incident, asserting that such actions show a broader pattern of disrespect towards the marginalized communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Serbia's Student Uprising: A Fight for Civil Rights Amid Corruption
Delayed Verdict: Al-Qadir Trust Corruption Case in Limbo
Crackdown in Palamu: Unraveling Corruption and Crime
Retired Engineer in J&K Under Scrutiny for Massive Corruption
Kejriwal spread clean Delhi propaganda, promised to turn it into Paris, eradicate corruption, but pollution, inflation on rise: Rahul in Delhi.