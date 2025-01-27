BJP's Patra Accuses AAP Leaders of Riding 'Bail Cart,' Demands Accountability

In a heated press conference, BJP MP Sambit Patra launched a scathing critique against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership, accusing them of widespread misconduct and financial misdeeds. Patra alleged that AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, are exploiting their positions while facing serious legal challenges.

Highlighting alleged financial extravagance, Patra criticized Kejriwal for reportedly spending Rs 6 crore on curtains for his official residence and Rs 45 crore on home renovations during the pandemic. He questioned the integrity of other AAP leaders, mentioning multiple criminal cases, money laundering accusations, and links to the Delhi liquor scam.

Furthermore, Patra condemned the AAP's governance in Punjab, citing the recent vandalism of a BR Ambedkar statue as a glaring law and order failure. He challenged Kejriwal to resign and apologize for the incident, asserting that such actions show a broader pattern of disrespect towards the marginalized communities.

