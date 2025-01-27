Congress Rallies to Safeguard India's Constitution in Mhow

In a robust display of political activism, the Congress party is set to hold a rally titled 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' in Mhow, Indore, a location steeped in history as the birthplace of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole announced that the event aims to amplify voices in defense of the Constitution.

Leading the charge, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge plan to address the gathering, emphasizing concerns over alleged irregularities during the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections. They assert that the Election Commission's actions threaten the democratic framework.

Congress leaders are vocal in their critique of the BJP, accusing it of erasing Ambedkar's legacy. Ghulam Ahmad Mir, among others, condemned Union Minister Amit Shah for his comments about Ambedkar, questioning his suitability for office. The rally underscores Congress's commitment to upholding the values of Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)