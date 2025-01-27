Delhi BJP Rallies Against AAP Amid Ambedkar Statue Vandalism

BJP leaders and workers in Delhi found themselves detained by law enforcement as they protested against AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal and the Punjab Government. The demonstration was fueled by outrage over the recent vandalism of a Babasaheb Ambedkar statue in Amritsar.

Amidst the growing tensions, BJP MP Anurag Thakur labeled the Aam Aadmi Party 'anti-Dalit', citing the lack of Dalit representation within the party. Thakur's accusations further intensified calls for an investigation and accountability after the Republic Day incident.

Punjab's Chief Minister Mann declared the statue's desecration as highly condemnable, vowing strict punishment for those responsible. The Punjab Police have already apprehended some suspects and are continuing their probe to uncover the motive behind the act.

(With inputs from agencies.)