Delhi BJP Rallies Against AAP Amid Ambedkar Statue Vandalism
Delhi Police detained BJP leaders protesting against AAP over the vandalism of an Ambedkar statue in Amritsar. The incident drew accusations of anti-Dalit sentiment, with BJP leaders demanding accountability. Punjab CM Mann condemned the act and promised severe punishment. Investigations by Punjab police are ongoing.
BJP leaders and workers in Delhi found themselves detained by law enforcement as they protested against AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal and the Punjab Government. The demonstration was fueled by outrage over the recent vandalism of a Babasaheb Ambedkar statue in Amritsar.
Amidst the growing tensions, BJP MP Anurag Thakur labeled the Aam Aadmi Party 'anti-Dalit', citing the lack of Dalit representation within the party. Thakur's accusations further intensified calls for an investigation and accountability after the Republic Day incident.
Punjab's Chief Minister Mann declared the statue's desecration as highly condemnable, vowing strict punishment for those responsible. The Punjab Police have already apprehended some suspects and are continuing their probe to uncover the motive behind the act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
