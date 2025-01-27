Sachin Pilot Challenges BJP Over Ambedkar Insults
Congress leader Sachin Pilot has accused the BJP of intentionally disrespecting BR Ambedkar and vowed to initiate a national campaign against it. He criticized the Union government for undermining constitutional institutions and insisted that the BJP's historical contribution to India's independence was negligible.
Congress senior leader Sachin Pilot on Monday launched a sharp critique against the BJP, accusing the ruling party of intentionally insulting BR Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution. Pilot expressed his party's determination to initiate a nationwide campaign alongside allies to raise public awareness on the alleged affront.
Speaking from Mhow, near Indore, during the Congress' 'Jai Bapu Jai Bhim Jai Samvidhan' rally, Pilot emphasized the need to inform citizens about the perceived disrespect towards Ambedkar by the BJP-led central government. He accused the ruling party of weakening constitutional institutions over the past decade, despite their outward praise of the Constitution.
Pilot also highlighted that while the BJP is compelled to acknowledge historical figures like Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi, their record shows no substantial contribution to India's freedom movement. Union Home Minister Amit Shah countered, dismissing Congress' claims as manipulations of his comments regarding Ambedkar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
