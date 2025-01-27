Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Bold Claims: Caste Census and Constitutional Safeguards Amid Power Struggles

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, accused BJP and RSS of undermining B R Ambedkar and the Constitution. At a rally, he promised a caste census and to enhance reservation laws. Gandhi alleges the government favors billionaires over marginalized groups and warns against attempts to change the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mhow | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:00 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, launched a scathing attack on the BJP and RSS during a rally, accusing them of insulting B R Ambedkar and tampering with the Constitution he crafted.

Addressing the crowd, Gandhi pledged that, if in power, the Congress will conduct a nationwide caste census and push for increased reservation limits, countering what he describes as attempts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his allies to avoid the task.

Gandhi further charged the BJP-led government with favoring billionaires while sidelining marginalized communities, echoing a grim warning that modifications to the existing constitutional framework could disenfranchise Dalits, tribals, and backward classes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

