Rahul Gandhi's Bold Claims: Caste Census and Constitutional Safeguards Amid Power Struggles

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, launched a scathing attack on the BJP and RSS during a rally, accusing them of insulting B R Ambedkar and tampering with the Constitution he crafted.

Addressing the crowd, Gandhi pledged that, if in power, the Congress will conduct a nationwide caste census and push for increased reservation limits, countering what he describes as attempts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his allies to avoid the task.

Gandhi further charged the BJP-led government with favoring billionaires while sidelining marginalized communities, echoing a grim warning that modifications to the existing constitutional framework could disenfranchise Dalits, tribals, and backward classes.

(With inputs from agencies.)