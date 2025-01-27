Left Menu

Harmony Plea: Taiwan's Political Tug-of-War

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's Lunar New Year message called for unity among political parties amid opposition-led budget cuts. While his party controls the presidency, it lacks a parliamentary majority. Lai emphasized the importance of national harmony and economic development, urging collaboration to strengthen Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:30 IST
Lai Ching-te Image Credit: Wikipidea
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te has urged for political harmony in his Lunar New Year message, amid ongoing tensions between the ruling and opposition parties over significant budget cuts.

The current political climate sees Lai's Democratic Progressive Party outmanoeuvred by an opposition-controlled parliament, which recently slashed the central government's proposed budget by T$207.6 billion.

Despite not mentioning specific disputes, Lai emphasized the need for national unity, drawing parallels between familial harmony and national prosperity. He underlined his commitment to promoting growth and safeguarding Taiwanese interests, while also avoiding direct greetings to China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

