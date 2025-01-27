Harmony Plea: Taiwan's Political Tug-of-War

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te has urged for political harmony in his Lunar New Year message, amid ongoing tensions between the ruling and opposition parties over significant budget cuts.

The current political climate sees Lai's Democratic Progressive Party outmanoeuvred by an opposition-controlled parliament, which recently slashed the central government's proposed budget by T$207.6 billion.

Despite not mentioning specific disputes, Lai emphasized the need for national unity, drawing parallels between familial harmony and national prosperity. He underlined his commitment to promoting growth and safeguarding Taiwanese interests, while also avoiding direct greetings to China.

(With inputs from agencies.)