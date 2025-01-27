Diplomatic Dance: Awaiting Direct U.S.-Russia Talks
Direct contact between the Russian government and the Trump administration has not commenced yet, relying solely on communication through Russia's U.S. embassy. No agreement on a phone call between Trump and Putin is established, though Russia remains prepared for a potential leaders' meeting.
- Russia
Despite high expectations, direct dialogue between Russian authorities and the Trump administration has yet to begin, according to Russia's deputy foreign minister, cited by the Interfax news agency. For now, communication is limited to Russia's U.S. embassy.
Sergei Ryabkov, a Russian diplomat, stated that no agreement has been reached regarding a phone conversation between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Kremlin confirmed on Monday that it had not received any signals from the United States concerning a potential meeting between the two leaders, although it remains ready for such an encounter.
