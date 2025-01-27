Left Menu

Lukashenko: The Authoritarian Grip Tightens Again

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko extended his rule in a controversial election rejected by the opposition and the EU as illegitimate. The election came amidst a harsh crackdown on dissent and amid ongoing international scrutiny. Lukashenko seeks support from allies like Russia and China amidst domestic and geopolitical turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minsk | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:05 IST
Lukashenko
  • Country:
  • Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has once again extended his more than three-decade rule following a weekend election widely criticized and dismissed as fraudulent by both the opposition and the European Union.

The Central Election Commission announced early Monday that Lukashenko secured nearly 87% of the vote. However, this victory is overshadowed by widespread accusations of electoral misconduct and the political suppression of opponents.

Critics argue the election offered no genuine choice to voters, mirroring the events of 2020 that sparked unprecedented protests met with severe crackdowns. European authorities have signaled potential new sanctions, condemning the ongoing violation of democratic principles and human rights in Belarus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

