Lukashenko: The Authoritarian Grip Tightens Again

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has once again extended his more than three-decade rule following a weekend election widely criticized and dismissed as fraudulent by both the opposition and the European Union.

The Central Election Commission announced early Monday that Lukashenko secured nearly 87% of the vote. However, this victory is overshadowed by widespread accusations of electoral misconduct and the political suppression of opponents.

Critics argue the election offered no genuine choice to voters, mirroring the events of 2020 that sparked unprecedented protests met with severe crackdowns. European authorities have signaled potential new sanctions, condemning the ongoing violation of democratic principles and human rights in Belarus.

