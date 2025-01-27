Left Menu

Sudanese Army's Breakthrough: A Turning Point in the Civil War

The Sudanese army, after a significant recapture of territory in Khartoum, is hailed as achieving a turning point in the ongoing civil war. The army reclaimed key areas, including the al-Jaili refinery, and aims to restore stability and peace, despite continuing challenges from the RSF forces.

27-01-2025
After a week marked by strategic gains in Khartoum, the Sudanese army and its allies celebrated what they described as a pivotal shift in the long-standing civil conflict. Speaking from the army's primary headquarters, which had been besieged since April 2023, leaders hailed the breakthroughs as a turning point.

The army's recapture of critical areas, including the northern al-Jaili refinery, was a significant step in breaking the siege on their General Command. This move has helped solidify momentum against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Civilians across the region expressed their support, while army personnel rejoiced in their newfound peace.

Despite the army's progress, the RSF maintains a stronghold in significant regions of Darfur and Kordofan, west of Khartoum. Continuing attacks, such as the drone strike on a Darfur hospital, have led to further loss of life, complicating potential negotiations and raising concerns over the country's possible division.

