Escalation in Goma: M23 Rebels Seize Control Amid Escalating Tensions

M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, have taken control of Goma in eastern Congo. The situation has intensified as gunfire erupted, resulting in a humanitarian crisis. Congo accuses Rwanda of inciting violence and looting resources. The conflict threatens regional stability and recalls tensions post-1994 Rwandan genocide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:03 IST
Tensions have reached a boiling point in Goma, as the M23 rebels, supported by Rwanda, broke into the city, evoking the past decade's most significant escalation of the conflict. The lakeside city is under siege, with heavy artillery and gunfire shaking the populated urban hub.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has accused Rwanda of deploying troops into its territory, intensifying hostilities that stem from post-Rwandan genocide tensions in 1994. Goma, now overrun, risks becoming the epicenter of a new humanitarian crisis as thousands are displaced.

International tension mounts as U.N. and Western powers call for restraint. Meanwhile, accusations fly over Rwanda's alleged ambitions to exploit Congo's mineral wealth, further fueling the crisis. The conflict underlines regional instability and long-standing ethnic and military strife.

