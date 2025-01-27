Escalation in Goma: M23 Rebels Seize Control Amid Escalating Tensions

Tensions have reached a boiling point in Goma, as the M23 rebels, supported by Rwanda, broke into the city, evoking the past decade's most significant escalation of the conflict. The lakeside city is under siege, with heavy artillery and gunfire shaking the populated urban hub.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has accused Rwanda of deploying troops into its territory, intensifying hostilities that stem from post-Rwandan genocide tensions in 1994. Goma, now overrun, risks becoming the epicenter of a new humanitarian crisis as thousands are displaced.

International tension mounts as U.N. and Western powers call for restraint. Meanwhile, accusations fly over Rwanda's alleged ambitions to exploit Congo's mineral wealth, further fueling the crisis. The conflict underlines regional instability and long-standing ethnic and military strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)