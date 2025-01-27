Left Menu

Hamas List Reveals Fate of Gaza Hostages

Israel announces that a Hamas list indicates eight out of the 33 hostages set for release are deceased. Of the remaining hostages, a total of 90 are still in captivity, and 25 are confirmed alive. The Israeli government plans further hostage releases on Thursday and Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gazacity | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:09 IST
Hamas List Reveals Fate of Gaza Hostages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a critical development, Israel has revealed that a list provided by Hamas indicates eight out of the 33 hostages, initially set to be released during the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire, are dead.

Government spokesperson David Mencer communicated on Monday that Hamas confirmed 25 of the hostages are alive. Overnight, Israel received detailed information concerning the hostages' statuses from Hamas.

The release of subsequent hostages is scheduled for Thursday, followed by another release on Saturday. Families of hostages, still numbering approximately 90, continue to press Israel for expedited agreements, fearing the outcomes as it was initially believed that at least 35 were already dead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025