Hamas List Reveals Fate of Gaza Hostages
Israel announces that a Hamas list indicates eight out of the 33 hostages set for release are deceased. Of the remaining hostages, a total of 90 are still in captivity, and 25 are confirmed alive. The Israeli government plans further hostage releases on Thursday and Saturday.
In a critical development, Israel has revealed that a list provided by Hamas indicates eight out of the 33 hostages, initially set to be released during the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire, are dead.
Government spokesperson David Mencer communicated on Monday that Hamas confirmed 25 of the hostages are alive. Overnight, Israel received detailed information concerning the hostages' statuses from Hamas.
The release of subsequent hostages is scheduled for Thursday, followed by another release on Saturday. Families of hostages, still numbering approximately 90, continue to press Israel for expedited agreements, fearing the outcomes as it was initially believed that at least 35 were already dead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
