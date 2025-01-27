Trump's Military Overhaul: Diversity and Vaccine Reinstatements on the Agenda

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to sign executive orders aimed at reshaping military policies. High on the agenda is the removal of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives from the armed forces.

Furthermore, the orders will allow for the reinstatement of thousands of military personnel who were discharged for not complying with COVID-19 vaccine mandates during the pandemic, according to statements from newly appointed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth, who narrowly achieved confirmation amidst widespread controversy, has vowed significant reform, signaling a major shift in military policy under Trump's administration.

