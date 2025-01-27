Trump's Military Overhaul: Diversity and Vaccine Reinstatements on the Agenda
U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign executive orders that focus on removing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives from the military, and reinstating troops dismissed for refusing COVID-19 vaccines. The initiatives are part of a broader agenda led by newly appointed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to sign executive orders aimed at reshaping military policies. High on the agenda is the removal of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives from the armed forces.
Furthermore, the orders will allow for the reinstatement of thousands of military personnel who were discharged for not complying with COVID-19 vaccine mandates during the pandemic, according to statements from newly appointed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
Hegseth, who narrowly achieved confirmation amidst widespread controversy, has vowed significant reform, signaling a major shift in military policy under Trump's administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies
Chennai Among Top Cities for Women's Inclusion in India
Finance Ministry Pushes Financial Inclusion Amidst Review Meeting
Surge in Private Equity Investment in Indian Real Estate
Surging Investment: Private Equity's Boost in Indian Real Estate