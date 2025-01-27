Left Menu

Tensions Rise as M23 Rebels Seize Goma Amid Accusations Against Rwanda

The M23 rebels, led by ethnic Tutsis, have entered Goma, sparking intense conflict with Congolese forces and accusations against Rwanda. The city is a significant hub for displaced people. The escalation threatens a broader regional conflict, reviving regional tensions rooted in the 1994 Rwandan Genocide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:58 IST
The M23 rebels, led by ethnic Tutsis, have seized the strategic city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, igniting a fierce conflict with Congolese forces and sparking accusations of Rwandan interference. The city, a crucial center for displaced populations, now finds itself on the brink of a humanitarian crisis.

Gunfire and artillery have dominated the area, with both sides engaging in a tense standoff. Accusations have flown back and forth, with Congo alleging Rwandan support for the rebels, and Rwanda claiming its security is threatened. The conflict's roots trace back to the fallout of the 1994 Rwandan Genocide, highlighting long-standing regional tensions.

The situation is aggravated by the risk of a larger regional war, with the U.N. warning of potential escalation. Leaders from both nations, President Tshisekedi of Congo and President Kagame of Rwanda, are set to discuss the crisis via an online meeting. Meanwhile, international reactions emphasize calls for restraint amid accusations of mineral exploitation and ethnic violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

