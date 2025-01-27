Water Wars: Allegations of 'Water Terrorism' Heat Up Delhi Political Battle
Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi accused Haryana's BJP of 'water terrorism' by contaminating the Yamuna, stirring a political storm before elections. BJP's Nayab Singh rebutted, blaming AAP for false allegations. AAP claims this contamination disrupts Delhi's water supply. Both parties exchange heated accusations as the February 5 Assembly polls approach.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi recently leveled serious accusations against the Haryana BJP government, accusing them of deliberately contaminating the Yamuna River with industrial waste, a move she has termed 'water terrorism.' These allegations have sparked a major political confrontation ahead of Delhi's Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5.
Responding to the claims, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused the Aam Aadmi Party leaders of habitually blaming others for Delhi's water problems without taking responsibility. Saini also invited Delhi officials to verify water quality at its source near the border.
Amid the escalating political tensions, the Delhi Jal Board has assured residents it is closely monitoring water quality, while the Election Commission has requested a detailed report from Haryana. As allegations fly and the water contamination debate heats up, the political atmosphere in Delhi remains charged.
(With inputs from agencies.)
