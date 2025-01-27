Left Menu

Water Wars: Allegations of 'Water Terrorism' Heat Up Delhi Political Battle

Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi accused Haryana's BJP of 'water terrorism' by contaminating the Yamuna, stirring a political storm before elections. BJP's Nayab Singh rebutted, blaming AAP for false allegations. AAP claims this contamination disrupts Delhi's water supply. Both parties exchange heated accusations as the February 5 Assembly polls approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:31 IST
Water Wars: Allegations of 'Water Terrorism' Heat Up Delhi Political Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi recently leveled serious accusations against the Haryana BJP government, accusing them of deliberately contaminating the Yamuna River with industrial waste, a move she has termed 'water terrorism.' These allegations have sparked a major political confrontation ahead of Delhi's Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5.

Responding to the claims, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused the Aam Aadmi Party leaders of habitually blaming others for Delhi's water problems without taking responsibility. Saini also invited Delhi officials to verify water quality at its source near the border.

Amid the escalating political tensions, the Delhi Jal Board has assured residents it is closely monitoring water quality, while the Election Commission has requested a detailed report from Haryana. As allegations fly and the water contamination debate heats up, the political atmosphere in Delhi remains charged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025