Left Menu

Ambedkar Statue Vandalism Sparks Political Uproar Against Kejriwal

The BJP criticized Arvind Kejriwal following an alleged vandalism attempt on a BR Ambedkar statue in Amritsar. The party demands an apology from Kejriwal to the Dalit community and his resignation as AAP's convenor. Protesters near his residence were detained as both parties exchanged allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:08 IST
Ambedkar Statue Vandalism Sparks Political Uproar Against Kejriwal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday condemned Arvind Kejriwal over a purported incident involving the vandalism of a BR Ambedkar statue in Amritsar, Punjab, demanding a public apology and his resignation as the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor.

As tensions ran high, BJP members led a protest at Kejriwal's residence on Firozshah Road, where several key figures, including BJP's national general secretary Dushyant Gautam and Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, were detained during the demonstration but subsequently released.

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann denounced the vandalism attempt, promising strict legal action. Accusations from BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra further fueled the political clash, calling for accountability from Kejriwal and criticism of AAP leaders on corruption charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025