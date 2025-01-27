Ambedkar Statue Vandalism Sparks Political Uproar Against Kejriwal
The BJP criticized Arvind Kejriwal following an alleged vandalism attempt on a BR Ambedkar statue in Amritsar. The party demands an apology from Kejriwal to the Dalit community and his resignation as AAP's convenor. Protesters near his residence were detained as both parties exchanged allegations.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday condemned Arvind Kejriwal over a purported incident involving the vandalism of a BR Ambedkar statue in Amritsar, Punjab, demanding a public apology and his resignation as the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor.
As tensions ran high, BJP members led a protest at Kejriwal's residence on Firozshah Road, where several key figures, including BJP's national general secretary Dushyant Gautam and Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, were detained during the demonstration but subsequently released.
Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann denounced the vandalism attempt, promising strict legal action. Accusations from BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra further fueled the political clash, calling for accountability from Kejriwal and criticism of AAP leaders on corruption charges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi CM and AAP candidate from Kalkaji seat Atishi launches crowdfunding campaign to contest polls.
BJP will demolish all slums in five years if it comes to power in Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
Outrage in Chamarajapet: Cow Attack Sparks Local Protests
Expired IV Fluid Tragedy Sparks Student Protest at West Bengal Hospital
BJP Criticizes AAP's Unkept Promises Ahead of Delhi Elections