Ambedkar Statue Vandalism Sparks Political Uproar Against Kejriwal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday condemned Arvind Kejriwal over a purported incident involving the vandalism of a BR Ambedkar statue in Amritsar, Punjab, demanding a public apology and his resignation as the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor.

As tensions ran high, BJP members led a protest at Kejriwal's residence on Firozshah Road, where several key figures, including BJP's national general secretary Dushyant Gautam and Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, were detained during the demonstration but subsequently released.

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann denounced the vandalism attempt, promising strict legal action. Accusations from BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra further fueled the political clash, calling for accountability from Kejriwal and criticism of AAP leaders on corruption charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)