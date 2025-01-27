Honoring a Legacy: Padma Bhushan for Sushil Kumar Modi

The family of late Sushil Kumar Modi, former deputy chief minister of Bihar, extended their gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other national leaders for conferring the Padma Bhushan award posthumously on Modi.

In an official statement, Modi's wife, Jessie Sushil Modi, and son, Akshay, highlighted that the recognition would elevate the spirits and determination of countless party workers across the region. They expressed appreciation towards Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other state leaders.

Jessie Modi emphasized that the award is a tribute to her husband's lifelong commitment to serving the underprivileged and his significant contributions over his five-decade career in public service. Sushil Modi, who passed away last May at 72 from cancer, was notable for being elected to both state legislature houses and Parliament.

