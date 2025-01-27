Honoring a Legacy: Padma Bhushan for Sushil Kumar Modi
The family of late Sushil Kumar Modi expressed gratitude towards national leaders for awarding him the Padma Bhushan posthumously, recognizing his five-decade-long political career and dedication to the people of Bihar. This honor aims to inspire youth and party workers in the state.
- Country:
- India
The family of late Sushil Kumar Modi, former deputy chief minister of Bihar, extended their gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other national leaders for conferring the Padma Bhushan award posthumously on Modi.
In an official statement, Modi's wife, Jessie Sushil Modi, and son, Akshay, highlighted that the recognition would elevate the spirits and determination of countless party workers across the region. They expressed appreciation towards Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other state leaders.
Jessie Modi emphasized that the award is a tribute to her husband's lifelong commitment to serving the underprivileged and his significant contributions over his five-decade career in public service. Sushil Modi, who passed away last May at 72 from cancer, was notable for being elected to both state legislature houses and Parliament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Slams AAP, BJP Over Neglect in Delhi's Rajiv Camp
BJP's Kasmikoya Re-Elected: A New Dawn for Lakshadweep Politics
BJP's Strategic Dalit Outreach Aims for Electoral Gains in Delhi
Political Drama: Defamation Showdown Between Former Delhi Minister and BJP MP
Kejriwal Challenges BJP Over Jat OBC Status and Voter Registrations