Left Menu

Belarus' Election Called a 'Sham' Amid Heightened Repression

Belarusian opposition and Western officials condemned the recent election as fraudulent, extending President Alexander Lukashenko's 30-year rule. The EU threatened new sanctions, rejecting the results as illegitimate. Critics accuse the regime of ongoing oppression, detaining political prisoners, and suppressing freedom, with some leaders seeking international recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minsk | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:31 IST
Belarus' Election Called a 'Sham' Amid Heightened Repression
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belarus

Belarusian opposition activists and Western authorities have denounced the recent election as a sham that extends President Alexander Lukashenko's 30-year authoritarian rule. The exiled opposition leader labeled the announced results as 'sheer nonsense,' while the central election body claimed Lukashenko won nearly 87% of the vote.

Members of the opposition, many of whom are imprisoned or in exile due to Lukashenko's crackdown on dissent, condemned the election as fraudulent. This mirrors past elections, like the 2020 vote, which triggered unprecedented protests. Western nations, including the EU, rejected the outcome, threatening sanctions.

The EU, UK, Australia, and New Zealand issued a joint statement criticizing the election and human rights violations in Belarus. Sanctions were imposed on Lukashenko's government following coordinated efforts, and despite releasing some political prisoners, calls for freeing more continue. Observers predict economic pressures will force Lukashenko to seek a reprieve from sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025