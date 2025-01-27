Belarus' Election Called a 'Sham' Amid Heightened Repression

Belarusian opposition activists and Western authorities have denounced the recent election as a sham that extends President Alexander Lukashenko's 30-year authoritarian rule. The exiled opposition leader labeled the announced results as 'sheer nonsense,' while the central election body claimed Lukashenko won nearly 87% of the vote.

Members of the opposition, many of whom are imprisoned or in exile due to Lukashenko's crackdown on dissent, condemned the election as fraudulent. This mirrors past elections, like the 2020 vote, which triggered unprecedented protests. Western nations, including the EU, rejected the outcome, threatening sanctions.

The EU, UK, Australia, and New Zealand issued a joint statement criticizing the election and human rights violations in Belarus. Sanctions were imposed on Lukashenko's government following coordinated efforts, and despite releasing some political prisoners, calls for freeing more continue. Observers predict economic pressures will force Lukashenko to seek a reprieve from sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)