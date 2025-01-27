Ramdas Athawale Critiques Congress' Prospects in Delhi
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale predicted Congress' defeat in Delhi elections, claiming Rahul Gandhi's political strategies harm the party. Athawale highlighted the BJP's constitutional safeguarding efforts and critiqued Congress' previous governance. He provided details on governmental financial support for de-addiction centers, old age homes, and the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale made a bold prediction on Monday, stating the Congress will not secure any seats in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
He criticized Rahul Gandhi, claiming his statements endanger his own party's prospects, while asserting that the Constitution is not at risk.
Athawale also highlighted various government initiatives, sharing figures on support for de-addiction centers, old age homes, and loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Narendra Modi Inaugurates Strategic Z-Morh Tunnel in Jammu & Kashmir
Congress Slams AAP, BJP Over Neglect in Delhi's Rajiv Camp
BJP's Kasmikoya Re-Elected: A New Dawn for Lakshadweep Politics
BJP's Strategic Dalit Outreach Aims for Electoral Gains in Delhi
PM Modi Unveils Strategic Sonamarg Tunnel, Enhances J&K Connectivity