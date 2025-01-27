Left Menu

Ramdas Athawale Critiques Congress' Prospects in Delhi

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale predicted Congress' defeat in Delhi elections, claiming Rahul Gandhi's political strategies harm the party. Athawale highlighted the BJP's constitutional safeguarding efforts and critiqued Congress' previous governance. He provided details on governmental financial support for de-addiction centers, old age homes, and the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:44 IST
Ramdas Athawale Critiques Congress' Prospects in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale made a bold prediction on Monday, stating the Congress will not secure any seats in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

He criticized Rahul Gandhi, claiming his statements endanger his own party's prospects, while asserting that the Constitution is not at risk.

Athawale also highlighted various government initiatives, sharing figures on support for de-addiction centers, old age homes, and loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025