Ramdas Athawale Critiques Congress' Prospects in Delhi

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale made a bold prediction on Monday, stating the Congress will not secure any seats in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

He criticized Rahul Gandhi, claiming his statements endanger his own party's prospects, while asserting that the Constitution is not at risk.

Athawale also highlighted various government initiatives, sharing figures on support for de-addiction centers, old age homes, and loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)