South Korea Awaits Verdict: Constitutional Court to Decide Fate of Impeached President
South Korea's Constitutional Court will announce its decision on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment on April 4, 11 a.m. This comes after his impeachment in December for declaring martial law without justification. The contentious decision could significantly impact the nation's political landscape.
The Constitutional Court of South Korea has set April 4 as the day to announce its decision regarding the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. This critical ruling will determine whether the president will be permanently removed from office or reinstated, as announced in a court statement on Tuesday.
President Yoon faced impeachment by Parliament on December 14 after declaring martial law without just cause earlier that month. He claimed this move was an urgent call to action against the opposition Democratic Party's perceived abuses of its parliamentary power, which, he argued, threatened national stability.
As the nation waits for the court's decision, financial markets have shown volatility, with the Korean won strengthening against the dollar and the KOSPI stock index moving higher post-announcement. The political tension surrounding this decision could redefine South Korea's constitutional framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
