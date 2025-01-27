Left Menu

Kharge Slams Shah Over Ambedkar Remarks: A Call for Nationwide Protests

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Home Minister Amit Shah for his comments on B R Ambedkar, urging nationwide protests against him. At the rally attended by senior Congress leaders, Kharge promised to ensure reservations for Ambedkar’s Mahar community in Madhya Pradesh if Congress attains power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mhow | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:48 IST
In a sharp critique, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused Home Minister Amit Shah of disrespecting B R Ambedkar, igniting a call for nationwide protests against him. This came during a rally in Madhya Pradesh, attended by prominent Congress figures, including Rahul Gandhi.

Kharge referenced Shah's controversial statements in the Rajya Sabha, where Shah suggested that Ambedkar's name is being overused to the point of it becoming fashionable. He compared this frequent invocation to taking God's name for a guarantee of heaven.

Kharge pledged to fight for the rights of the Mahar community, from which Ambedkar hailed, promising Scheduled Caste status if Congress gains power in Madhya Pradesh. The rally's strong rhetoric underscored the party's commitment to advocating for justice and equality, keeping Ambedkar's legacy alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

