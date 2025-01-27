Auschwitz Survivors Urge Vigilance Against Rising Antisemitism

On Monday, Auschwitz survivors marked the 80th anniversary of the camp's liberation, warning of the growing threat of antisemitism. This significant commemoration was attended by numerous world leaders at the former Nazi death camp site in Poland.

Despite refraining from speeches, leaders listened attentively to survivors who endured one of history's gravest atrocities. There was a profound emphasis on the importance of remembering the Holocaust to confront the rising tide of intolerance today.

Survivors urged increased efforts against burgeoning antisemitism and prejudice, perceived as rising across Europe, North America, and Australia. The concurrent Middle Eastern conflict has fueled these tensions, emphasizing the crucial need to counteract hateful ideologies.

