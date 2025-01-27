Left Menu

Auschwitz Survivors Urge Vigilance Against Rising Antisemitism

Auschwitz survivors marked the 80th anniversary of the camp's liberation, warning of rising antisemitism. The event, attended by global leaders, highlighted the need to preserve Holocaust memory amid growing intolerance. Despite no speeches, the survivors urged action against hate, calling it a threat globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:48 IST
Auschwitz Survivors Urge Vigilance Against Rising Antisemitism

On Monday, Auschwitz survivors marked the 80th anniversary of the camp's liberation, warning of the growing threat of antisemitism. This significant commemoration was attended by numerous world leaders at the former Nazi death camp site in Poland.

Despite refraining from speeches, leaders listened attentively to survivors who endured one of history's gravest atrocities. There was a profound emphasis on the importance of remembering the Holocaust to confront the rising tide of intolerance today.

Survivors urged increased efforts against burgeoning antisemitism and prejudice, perceived as rising across Europe, North America, and Australia. The concurrent Middle Eastern conflict has fueled these tensions, emphasizing the crucial need to counteract hateful ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025