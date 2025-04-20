Global Tensions: World Leaders in Tumultuous Talks Over Nuclear Deals and Conflicts

Iran and the United States have agreed to outline a framework for potential nuclear negotiations. This development came after talks that were described as having made 'very good progress'. Former U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted urgency for a new agreement to avert Iran's nuclear developments.

In South Asia, the Taliban engaged in discussions with Pakistan regarding the repatriation of numerous Afghan nationals. This comes after more than 80,000 Afghans have faced deportation, igniting concerns over the repercussions on both countries' foreign relations.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials are contemplating a limited military action against Iranian nuclear sites, irrespective of previous U.S. diplomatic stances. The potential attack reflects ongoing concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions and the complexities of international diplomatic ties.

