Left Menu

Delhi CM Accuses BJP of Water Conspiracy Amid Ammonia Levels Surge

Delhi CM Atishi accuses BJP and Haryana government of supplying toxic water with high ammonia levels, threatening Delhi's water quality. Amid political allegations and counterclaims, AAP demands urgent action from Election Commission, raising concerns over the severe impact on water treatment and distribution within the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:51 IST
Delhi CM Accuses BJP of Water Conspiracy Amid Ammonia Levels Surge
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has accused the BJP and Haryana government of supplying toxic water to Delhi, linking it to high ammonia levels detected in the Yamuna River. Atishi claimed pressure was exerted by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to influence Delhi Jal Board's (DJB) official communication.

The DJB reportedly stated that its water treatment plants are capable of handling ammonia concentrations up to 1 ppm, expandable to 2.5 ppm through dilution. However, current ammonia levels have surged to 6.5 ppm, considerably exceeding safe limits, Atishi pointed out, revealing a critical issue neglected by the Haryana administration.

The controversy escalated after DJB CEO's letter dismissed AAP's statements as factually incorrect. AAP took the matter to the Election Commission, demanding accountability, while Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini refuted allegations of water scarcity and criticized Delhi's handling of the water distribution system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025