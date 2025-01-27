Delhi CM Accuses BJP of Water Conspiracy Amid Ammonia Levels Surge
Delhi CM Atishi accuses BJP and Haryana government of supplying toxic water with high ammonia levels, threatening Delhi's water quality. Amid political allegations and counterclaims, AAP demands urgent action from Election Commission, raising concerns over the severe impact on water treatment and distribution within the city.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has accused the BJP and Haryana government of supplying toxic water to Delhi, linking it to high ammonia levels detected in the Yamuna River. Atishi claimed pressure was exerted by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to influence Delhi Jal Board's (DJB) official communication.
The DJB reportedly stated that its water treatment plants are capable of handling ammonia concentrations up to 1 ppm, expandable to 2.5 ppm through dilution. However, current ammonia levels have surged to 6.5 ppm, considerably exceeding safe limits, Atishi pointed out, revealing a critical issue neglected by the Haryana administration.
The controversy escalated after DJB CEO's letter dismissed AAP's statements as factually incorrect. AAP took the matter to the Election Commission, demanding accountability, while Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini refuted allegations of water scarcity and criticized Delhi's handling of the water distribution system.
