Mexico Shifts Stance on Receiving U.S. Deportees Amid Central American Talks

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced a policy shift, accepting over 4,000 deportees from the U.S., with most being Mexican nationals. The change opposes her administration's earlier stance against receiving non-Mexican migrants. Talks with Central American countries are ongoing regarding a similar acceptance of deportees from the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 23:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable policy shift, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed that Mexico has taken in more than 4,000 deportees from the United States, the majority of whom are Mexican nationals. The announcement marks a departure from her administration's previous resistance to accepting non-Mexican migrants.

Sheinbaum made the disclosure during her daily press briefing, emphasizing that, despite initial fears, there has not been a significant spike in deportees. This comes in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise for mass deportations of undocumented migrants after taking office last week.

In parallel, Sheinbaum highlighted ongoing discussions between the U.S. and Central American nations concerning a similar approach for deportee receptions. The discussions have stirred responses from countries like Brazil and Colombia, leading to wider implications in international relations and immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

