Modi and Trump Pledge to Fortify India-US Partnership
In their first phone conversation since President Trump's inauguration, Prime Minister Modi and US President Trump committed to strengthening the India-US partnership. They discussed key global issues and bilateral cooperation in areas like technology and trade, agreeing to meet soon to further their Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have vowed to strengthen the partnership between India and the US, aiming to advance global peace and security. This commitment came during their first phone conversation since President Trump's recent inauguration.
The two leaders discussed a range of global issues, including situations in West Asia and Ukraine. They also explored ways to boost bilateral cooperation in key sectors such as technology, trade, and defense, signaling a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal indicated India's ambition for a bolder, more ambitious relationship with the US. Modi and Trump have agreed to meet soon to further cement their shared goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Trump
- India-US
- partnership
- technology
- trade
- investment
- energy
- defence
- global security
ALSO READ
China's exports grew 10.7% in December, beating estimates ahead of uncertainty over trade tariffs, reports AP.
China's Trade Resurgence Amid Global Challenges
Europe's Productivity Crisis: A Call for Innovation, Investment, and Policy Action
China's Export Surge Defies Trade Tariff Fears
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Confluence of Tradition and Technology