Modi and Trump Pledge to Fortify India-US Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have vowed to strengthen the partnership between India and the US, aiming to advance global peace and security. This commitment came during their first phone conversation since President Trump's recent inauguration.

The two leaders discussed a range of global issues, including situations in West Asia and Ukraine. They also explored ways to boost bilateral cooperation in key sectors such as technology, trade, and defense, signaling a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal indicated India's ambition for a bolder, more ambitious relationship with the US. Modi and Trump have agreed to meet soon to further cement their shared goals.

