Key Players in Trump's New Cabinet: An Unvarnished Look

The U.S. Senate is gearing up to confirm President Donald Trump's new cabinet choices, including Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary and Pam Bondi as Attorney General. The confirmations come amid a wave of controversy and opposition, particularly regarding policies on diversity, voter fraud, and foreign relations.

The U.S. Senate is expected to confirm more of President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees in the coming days, following earlier approvals by the Republican-majority chamber.

Among the nominees awaiting confirmation are Pete Hegseth for Defense Secretary and Pam Bondi for Attorney General. Hegseth, a military veteran known for opposing progressive Pentagon policies, was narrowly confirmed with Vice President JD Vance casting the deciding vote.

Bondi, a former Florida Attorney General, has faced scrutiny over her staunch defense of Trump's unfounded claims of voter fraud during the 2020 election.

