Key Players in Trump's New Cabinet: An Unvarnished Look

The U.S. Senate is expected to confirm more of President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees in the coming days, following earlier approvals by the Republican-majority chamber.

Among the nominees awaiting confirmation are Pete Hegseth for Defense Secretary and Pam Bondi for Attorney General. Hegseth, a military veteran known for opposing progressive Pentagon policies, was narrowly confirmed with Vice President JD Vance casting the deciding vote.

Bondi, a former Florida Attorney General, has faced scrutiny over her staunch defense of Trump's unfounded claims of voter fraud during the 2020 election.

(With inputs from agencies.)