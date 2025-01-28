Left Menu

Freeland's Bold Plan to Counter Trump's Tariff Threats

Chrystia Freeland, running for Canadian PM, suggests a 'retaliation list' against Trump's tariff threats. Targeted US exports could face retaliation valued at 200 billion CAD. Freeland proposes prohibiting US companies from Canadian bids and an international summit to tackle US trade aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 28-01-2025 03:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 03:41 IST
  Country:
  • Canada

Chrystia Freeland, hoping to succeed Justin Trudeau as Canada's prime minister, has proposed a 'retaliation list' against potential US tariffs threatened by President Donald Trump. She intends to highlight the adverse impacts on American industries by targeting exports worth 200 billion Canadian dollars.

Freeland emphasizes precise counters that could affect key US sectors, including Florida's orange industry and Wisconsin's dairy farming. She also outlines plans to exclude American companies from Canadian federal procurement opportunities and initiate an international summit with other nations to coordinate responses to US economic pressures.

Former finance minister Freeland resigned suddenly, leading to Trudeau's departure announcement, and her successor faces a potential no-confidence vote. Meanwhile, political rival Mark Carney suggests withholding Quebec's hydro exports as a trade dispute tactic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

