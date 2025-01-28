Freeland's Bold Plan to Counter Trump's Tariff Threats
Chrystia Freeland, running for Canadian PM, suggests a 'retaliation list' against Trump's tariff threats. Targeted US exports could face retaliation valued at 200 billion CAD. Freeland proposes prohibiting US companies from Canadian bids and an international summit to tackle US trade aggression.
- Country:
- Canada
Chrystia Freeland, hoping to succeed Justin Trudeau as Canada's prime minister, has proposed a 'retaliation list' against potential US tariffs threatened by President Donald Trump. She intends to highlight the adverse impacts on American industries by targeting exports worth 200 billion Canadian dollars.
Freeland emphasizes precise counters that could affect key US sectors, including Florida's orange industry and Wisconsin's dairy farming. She also outlines plans to exclude American companies from Canadian federal procurement opportunities and initiate an international summit with other nations to coordinate responses to US economic pressures.
Former finance minister Freeland resigned suddenly, leading to Trudeau's departure announcement, and her successor faces a potential no-confidence vote. Meanwhile, political rival Mark Carney suggests withholding Quebec's hydro exports as a trade dispute tactic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The golden age of America begins right now, says US President Donald Trump in his inaugural address.
Xi Jinping and Donald Trump Forge Diplomatic Path
Congratulations my dear friend President Donald Trump on your historic inauguration as 47th president of US: PM Modi.
Global Leaders React to Donald Trump's Inauguration
Grand Stage Set for Donald Trump's Inauguration as 47th US President