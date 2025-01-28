Trump and Modi Strengthen U.S.-India Partnership Over Trade and Security

In a recent phone call, U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation. The leaders focused on trade and security, stressing the need for India to increase procurement of American-made security equipment.

This interaction highlighted the strong ties between the two nations, as Modi was invited to the White House, and both leaders discussed collaborative efforts in global peace and security. India remains a pivotal partner for the U.S. in countering Chinese influence, with two-way trade reaching $118 billion in the last fiscal year.

Aside from trade, immigration issues were also on the agenda. As Trump emphasized addressing irregular migration and pledged openness to legal skilled migration, India aims to navigate these discussions while maintaining its strategic relationship with the U.S. amid sanctions on Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)