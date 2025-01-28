Left Menu

Trump's Big Stick Diplomacy: A Bold Return to Power

In his first week back in power, Donald Trump showcases a bold foreign policy by threatening tariffs on Colombia and pressuring Ukraine and Middle East countries. Using economic coercion and direct rhetoric, he aims to assert American dominance in international affairs with a focus on 'America First.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2025 05:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 05:01 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold demonstration of power, Donald Trump commenced his second term with a strong foreign policy stance, leveraging economic threats and assertive diplomacy. Just this weekend, Trump targeted Colombia with tariff threats following their refusal to allow a US military plane to land.

Trump's unyielding rhetoric has also put pressure on Ukraine and unsettled Republican allies, as he calls on Middle Eastern nations to accept Palestinian refugees. The president's economic coercion strategy is designed to push both allies and adversaries into alignment with US interests.

In the midst of these diplomatic tensions, Trump persists in his 'America First' approach, suggesting aggressive actions like reclaiming the Panama Canal, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio embarks on diplomatic missions in Central America to advance Trump's immigration agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

