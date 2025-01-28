Indonesia's Re-embrace of the Military: Prabowo's Controversial Approach

In a move that has unsettled liberals in Indonesia, President Prabowo Subianto is increasingly integrating the military into civilian functions, drawing comparisons to General Suharto's authoritarian regime. This resurgence in military involvement is seen as a step back from the democratic reforms initiated after Suharto's fall in 1998.

Prabowo, a former defense minister, has expanded military roles in public programs such as his school meal initiative, and is seeking legislation to allow active military officers to hold senior government positions. These actions raise fears among observers that democratic oversight could be weakened, echoing the 'dual function' doctrine of the past.

Supporters argue that military involvement brings efficiency, but critics warn of 'democratic backsliding.' With Prabowo's coalition controlling a significant parliamentary majority, the potential for centralization of power is a growing concern, reminiscent of Suharto's era where military dominance was prevalent.

