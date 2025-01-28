Left Menu

Trump Administration's Aid Freeze Sparks Controversy

The Trump administration has placed around 60 senior officials of USAID on administrative leave following a worldwide freeze on U.S. aid. The decision, aligning with Trump's 'America First' policy, threatens significant life-saving aid and targets career officials across various USAID bureaus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 06:55 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 06:55 IST
The Trump administration's decision to place approximately 60 senior USAID officials on leave has stirred significant controversy. This action follows a comprehensive freeze on U.S. aid designed to align with Trump's 'America First' policy, prompting disciplinary threats against non-compliant staff.

Acting Administrator Jason Gray highlighted in an internal memo that some actions seemed aimed at circumventing presidential orders. The USAID personnel placed on leave hail from numerous leadership roles, underscoring a broad impact on agency operations.

The repercussions of this move are profound, threatening billions in aid and potentially weakening the global humanitarian reach of the U.S. The freeze has drawn criticism for shifting focus away from global foes like China, sparking concern over national security and U.S. foreign aid capacities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

