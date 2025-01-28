Left Menu

Modi Set for February Visit: Strengthening US-India Ties

US President Donald Trump announced that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the White House in February. This meeting underscores the strong bilateral relationship between the two nations. Their joint appearances at rallies and history of diplomatic dialogue highlight enduring cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2025 08:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 08:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump revealed plans for a potential visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House, slated for February. This announcement was made while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One.

Trump emphasized the solid relationship between the US and India, noting his recent phone conversation with Modi, where a variety of topics were discussed. 'I had a long talk with him this morning,' Trump stated, expressing optimism about the upcoming meeting.

Trump's previous interactions with Modi, including joint appearances at major rallies in 2019 and 2020, reflect a strong partnership. Modi was also among the first international leaders to connect with Trump following his 2024 electoral victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

