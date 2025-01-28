Modi Set for February Visit: Strengthening US-India Ties

US President Donald Trump revealed plans for a potential visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House, slated for February. This announcement was made while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One.

Trump emphasized the solid relationship between the US and India, noting his recent phone conversation with Modi, where a variety of topics were discussed. 'I had a long talk with him this morning,' Trump stated, expressing optimism about the upcoming meeting.

Trump's previous interactions with Modi, including joint appearances at major rallies in 2019 and 2020, reflect a strong partnership. Modi was also among the first international leaders to connect with Trump following his 2024 electoral victory.

