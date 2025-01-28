Shatrughan Sinha Hits the Campaign Trail for AAP in Delhi

As Delhi gears up for its Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha is set to lend his star power in support of the Aam Aadmi Party. Sources reveal that Sinha will campaign on February 1 and 2 across key constituencies including those of Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi.

Sinha's presence aims to galvanize the 'Purvanchali' voter bloc, notably significant in Delhi, as TMC attempts to sway the election tide against the BJP and Congress amidst a triangular contest. The move reflects TMC's strategy to establish its presence across party lines within India's diverse political landscape.

Although no formal electoral alliance exists for these Assembly polls, this joint effort among opposition parties hints at ongoing internal rifts as TMC underscores their take on state-level election dynamics. The campaigning signals a complex electoral battleground where Sinha's influence may prove pivotal.

(With inputs from agencies.)