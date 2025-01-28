US-India Ties Strengthen Amid Immigration and Trade Talks

US President Donald Trump affirmed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach to handling illegal immigrants, as conversations with India continue. Trump praised the strong US-India relationship and confirmed Modi's visit to Washington next month, underscoring the countries' strategic ties.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump indicated potential tariffs against nations including China, India, and Brazil, accusing them of harming the US economically. This aligns with his 'America first' agenda, aiming to reduce foreign tariffs on American goods.

The phone call between Trump and Modi also covered trade relations and enhanced cooperation in sectors like security, marking an effort to deepen the Indo-Pacific partnership against China's growing influence.

