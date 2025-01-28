Political Clash Intensifies: Dikshit's Challenge to Kejriwal

Congress candidate from New Delhi, Sandeep Dikshit, launched a sensational criticism of Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, over allegations that the BJP-administered Haryana government has contaminated Yamuna water.

Dikshit accused Kejriwal of fabricating lies and expressed his bewilderment at the inaction by authorities, noting that any average citizen making a similar genocide claim would face immediate incarceration.

In response to Kejriwal's claims of a potential mass genocide, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has threatened a defamation lawsuit unless AAP's leader issues a public apology. The political skirmish escalates as Dikshit prepares to challenge Kejriwal in the February elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)