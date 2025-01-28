Political Clash Intensifies: Dikshit's Challenge to Kejriwal
Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit criticizes AAP's Arvind Kejriwal for accusing BJP's Haryana government of poisoning Yamuna water. Dikshit questions the lack of police action and suggests political maneuvering. Haryana's CM threatens defamation suit. This friction unfolds as Dikshit faces Kejriwal in upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
Congress candidate from New Delhi, Sandeep Dikshit, launched a sensational criticism of Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, over allegations that the BJP-administered Haryana government has contaminated Yamuna water.
Dikshit accused Kejriwal of fabricating lies and expressed his bewilderment at the inaction by authorities, noting that any average citizen making a similar genocide claim would face immediate incarceration.
In response to Kejriwal's claims of a potential mass genocide, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has threatened a defamation lawsuit unless AAP's leader issues a public apology. The political skirmish escalates as Dikshit prepares to challenge Kejriwal in the February elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
