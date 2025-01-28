Kejriwal Challenges Modi on Billionaire Loan Waivers

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has sent a strong message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to introduce a nationwide law banning loan waivers for billionaires.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Kejriwal accused the central government of showing favoritism towards the wealthy by cancelling corporate loans worth thousands of crores. He argued that this policy unfairly burdens ordinary citizens with excessive taxes while benefitting the rich.

Kejriwal proposed that halting such waivers could enable the government to halve income tax and GST rates, increase the taxable income threshold, and remove GST on essential goods. With elections set for February 5 and results due on February 8, Kejriwal is campaigning for a third consecutive term, following a dominant performance in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)