Kejriwal Challenges Modi on Billionaire Loan Waivers
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement a law preventing loan waivers for billionaires. He criticized the government for favoring the wealthy, suggesting that stopping such waivers could reduce tax burdens on ordinary citizens.
- Country:
- India
As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has sent a strong message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to introduce a nationwide law banning loan waivers for billionaires.
During a press conference on Tuesday, Kejriwal accused the central government of showing favoritism towards the wealthy by cancelling corporate loans worth thousands of crores. He argued that this policy unfairly burdens ordinary citizens with excessive taxes while benefitting the rich.
Kejriwal proposed that halting such waivers could enable the government to halve income tax and GST rates, increase the taxable income threshold, and remove GST on essential goods. With elections set for February 5 and results due on February 8, Kejriwal is campaigning for a third consecutive term, following a dominant performance in 2020.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Assembly Polls: AAP candidate Atishi to file nomination today from Kalkaji seat
Congress Slams AAP, BJP Over Neglect in Delhi's Rajiv Camp
Kejriwal Leads AAP's Election Battlefront
Crowdfunding Controversy: AAP's Atishi Under Scrutiny Amid Election Campaign
Election Commission Clears Path for AAP's Awadh Ojha Amid Allegations