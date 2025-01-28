Left Menu

Kejriwal Challenges Modi on Billionaire Loan Waivers

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement a law preventing loan waivers for billionaires. He criticized the government for favoring the wealthy, suggesting that stopping such waivers could reduce tax burdens on ordinary citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 12:37 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has sent a strong message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to introduce a nationwide law banning loan waivers for billionaires.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Kejriwal accused the central government of showing favoritism towards the wealthy by cancelling corporate loans worth thousands of crores. He argued that this policy unfairly burdens ordinary citizens with excessive taxes while benefitting the rich.

Kejriwal proposed that halting such waivers could enable the government to halve income tax and GST rates, increase the taxable income threshold, and remove GST on essential goods. With elections set for February 5 and results due on February 8, Kejriwal is campaigning for a third consecutive term, following a dominant performance in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

